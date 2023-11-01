FIR against RPF constable for raping Chhattisgarh minor girl

Following the rape and illegal confinement of a 17-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) associate constable, he was put under suspension, officials said on Wednesday. His senior, RPF inspector, has also been suspended for laxity in the probe. Police said that the accused is associated with an NGO and was arrested from Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested the NGO staffer for his alleged involvement in the rape of a 17-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh along with his associate constable in the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Rajendra Gaikwad, Police Inspector GRP said, “We have arrested a 51-year-old accused who was allegedly involved in the rape of a 17-year-old girl along with RPF constable and search of constable is going on.”

Police said that the accused is associated with an NGO and was arrested from Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city. According to police, the alleged incident occurred between September 12 and 17 at the railway colony.

The underage girl, a class 10 student in the Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh, had run away with a friend from Chhattisgarh and arrived at the Pune railway station on September 12. It is reported that the RPF constable, who is now a suspect, came across them. Deceptively offering assistance under the guise of an NGO, he guided them to the railway quarters situated on Tadiwala Road. It is alleged that at this location, both the constable and his associate forcibly confined and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

An officer from the GRP said, “The girl had eloped with her male friend from Bemetara district and alighted from a train at the Pune railway station. The constable spotted them and on the pretext of securing them with help from an NGO, took them to the railway quarter room on Tadiwala road.”

The police investigation has also revealed that the NGO was illegally operating from a room in the Railway quarter and was registered in the name of the constable’s brother-in-law.

“We have sealed the premises of the NGO. We have detained a man, who was associated with the constable. We are searching for the constable,” said GRP additional superintendent of police (ACP) Ganesh Shinde.

An FIR was initially registered at the local police station in Chhattisgarh and subsequently transferred to the Pune railway police.

The two accused in this case, have been booked by the police under section 343 (Wrongful confinement), section 450 (House-trespass), section 384 (Extortion), section 376(2)(N) (Rape by more than one), section 506 (Criminal intimidation), and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4, 6, and 8 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and search of constable is going on.

