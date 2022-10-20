FIR against Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav for ‘defamatory remarks’ against Narayan Rane

The Pune police on Wednesday registered a case against Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Union minister Narayan Rane while addressing a public rally in Kudal in Sindhudurg district. The incident took place on October 18.

Police said a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause or likely to cause fear or alarm among the public), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 500 (punishment for defamation), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) has been registered.

The FIR was registered by Yogesh Arun Shingate, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

The FIR states, “His (Jadhav’s) remarks are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different groups in the state. The remarks were made to disturb the public tranquillity.”

Addressing a crowd earlier, Jadhav had mimicked Rane and took jibes at him using words like “frog” and “chicken seller” while alleging he is corrupt. Rane’s son Nitesh Rane in response called Jadhav “a stray dog”.

Earlier on Wednesday, unknown miscreants pelted stones and threw petrol bottle inside the compound wall of Jadhav’s bungalow in Chiplun, Ratnagiri district.

Earlier, Tukaram Sail, a BJP leader from Kudal in Sindhudurg, filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered Tuesday night.