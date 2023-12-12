Fire at complex in Baner, none injured

A major fire broke out at a cloud kitchen located in Modi Square Complex at Sai Chowk in Baner on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident. In another incident, a fire broke out at the godown of ‘Excellent Packaging’ in the Somji area of the Kondhwa Budruk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to fire brigade officials, the incident was reported on Tuesday at around 12:45 am on the second floor of the complex.

The fire broke out at cloud kitchen likely due to a short circuit, but the exact reason behind the fire will be ascertained only after a detailed investigation, said officials.

Fire brigade officials received a call at around 12:45 am, acting swiftly, fire tenders along with fire tankers and firemen rushed to the spot.

“It was found that Vishal Borkar, a staffer from a nearby fitness centre, was trapped on the said floor. Considering the gravity of the situation, firemen using a high-rise ladder, rescued him,’’ said officials.

In another incident, a fire broke out at the godown of ‘Excellent Packaging’ in the Somji area of the Kondhwa Budruk.

The fire brigade received a call at around 12:05 am on Tuesday.

Sammer Shaikh, fire officer at Kondhwa Budruk said, “It was a godown containing packaging material. A fire broke out at the air conditioner system of the godown.’’

According to Sheikh, no casualties were reported in the incident.