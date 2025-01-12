Menu Explore
Fire at plastic moulding factory in Bhosari, none injured 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jan 13, 2025 05:36 AM IST

The fire brigade received a call around 6:45 PM regarding a fire outbreak at Rishi Polymers located at sector 10 in Bhosari MIDC

A major fire broke out at a plastic and PVC manufacturing factory located in Bhosari on Sunday evening. A team of over 100 personnel from the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department took two hours to douse the blaze. As per officials, no casualties have been reported. 

Initially, two fire tenders from the Bhosari and Pimpri fire stations were dispatched to the scene. (HT PHOTO)
The fire brigade received a call around 6:45 PM regarding a fire outbreak at Rishi Polymers located at sector 10 in Bhosari MIDC. Initially, two fire tenders from the Bhosari and Pimpri fire stations were dispatched to the scene. However, due to high radiation heat levels and the fire’s intensity, additional reinforcements were called, the officials said. 

The fire was brought under control around 9 pm, and a total of 25 fire tenders were part of the operation. 

“The timely response ensured that the fire did not spread further. By 9 PM, the fire was completely under control,” said Rushikant Chipade, fire officer, PCMC. 

The company was vacant at the time of the incident as it was a Sunday, with only one security guard present outside the premises.  

Chipade further informed that due to high heat radiation and explosions of compressors, the fire started to spread quickly.  

“To control the fire, almost all fire tenders of PCMC were called. The cause of the fire is unknown, and no casualties were reported,” he added.

As per officials, the preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by maintenance work, including electrical repairs, being carried out at the facility. The factory, which specialises in remoulding plastic products, sustained significant damage. 

