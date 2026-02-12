Fire erupts at Pune high-rise, no casualties so far

PUNE: A fire broke out at a high-rise on B T Kawade road in Pune on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from the fire department with zero casualties reported thus far. Mumbai, India - October 22, 2021: Firefighters try to douse a fire in the 60-storey highrise tower One Avighna Park, at Currey Road, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 22, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

Fire brigade officials said that the fire erupted in flat number 1702 on the 17th floor of ‘C’ building at Kohinoor Presidentia housing society, causing thick smoke to emanate which alarmed residents and passersby alike. The fire brigade was promptly pressed into service and residents were safely evacuated. Thanks to the alacrity of the firefighters, the situation was brought under control within no time. Officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated and authorities are expected to inspect the premises once cooling operations are completed.

Pramod Sonawane, fire officer, said, “We received a call about the fire at around 9.30 am. Responding to it, fire brigade vehicles from Naidu, Hadapsar, Amanora and B T Kawade road were rushed to the site.”

Fire brigade officials said that the fire had spread across all flats on the top floor and they had to climb up using firefighting ladders. While the exact cause of the fire is still to be ascertained, fire brigade officials suspect that the fire may have been caused by an LPG cylinder blast inside the house. Meanwhile, officials have urged the public to follow fire safety norms to avert such incidents in future.

