    First admission round of B.Pharm announced

    A total of 29,166 students have been allotted seats in pharmacy colleges across the state, out of which 13,895 students have been allotted their first-preference colleges

    Published on: Oct 6, 2025 6:16 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
    The first round of admissions for the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) course was announced on Sunday, bringing relief to thousands of students who have waited for over four months as the admission process got delayed due to late approval of the Pharmacy Council of India.

    Students allotted seats in the first round must accept their seat online and confirm their admission by 3pm of October 6. They must report to the allotted college by 5pm the same day to finalise the admission process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    A total of 29,166 students have been allotted seats in pharmacy colleges across the state, out of which 13,895 students have been allotted their first-preference colleges.

    Students allotted seats in the first round must accept their seat online and confirm their admission by 3pm of October 6. They must report to the allotted college by 5pm the same day to finalise the admission process.

    The details of vacant seats will be published on October 7, and the preference-filling window for the second round will be open from October 8-10. The second round of allotment is scheduled to be declared on October 13.

