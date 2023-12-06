First edition of Pune Public Policy Festival on Jan 19-20

The first edition of the Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF) will be held at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) between January 19 and January 20, according to the organisers. The event will be held at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) between January 19 and January 20. (HT PHOTO)

At least 23 speakers have confirmed their participation, including Shamika Ravi, member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Secretary to Government of India; Mark Hallerberg, professor of public management and political economy, Hertie School; Ajit Ranade, vice-chancellor, GIPE; and Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Pune used to be a hub of social movements, of educational institutions, of intellectual ferment. Policy-making decisions are taken at Delhi, the seat of government. The festival is an important step towards reestablishing the city at the centre of intellectual discourse,” said Sahil Deo, member of festival team and co-founder of policy consultancy firm CPC Analytics.

“The event is about the tradeoffs that India will face in the next decade: the tradeoffs between growth and equality, development and environment, and convenience in technology and privacy. Professionals and bureaucrats, academics and students, insiders and outside experts will discuss the shaping of the country,” said Indraneel Chitale, another member of the organising team, and partner, Chitale Bandhu.