Five booked for bogus voter registration

The Paud police station has filed a case against five persons who tried to register their names for electoral list under Mulshi Tehsil Office on the basis of forged documents, officials said on Thursday. The case is related to 203 Bhor assembly constituency in Mulsi where under special brief revision programme of voter list, many application under Form Number 6. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused tried to use documents from different utilities to register names on the voter list.

The case is related to 203 Bhor assembly constituency in Mulsi where under special brief revision programme of voter list, many application under Form Number 6 (application form for new voters) was filed online at 204 Mukaiwadi.

According to investigators, electricity bills were attached as proof of residence along with applications.

Officials said that to clear doubts the details were verified on the website of power utility Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and discrepancy was found between the name and address on electricity bills.

Later, a case has been registered against Vijay Marne, Amit Shinde, Bhausaheb Mokar, Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammed Alam for submitting forged electricity bill as evidence.

Ranjit Bhosle, sub-divisional officer Bhor, tehsildar and assistant voter registration officer, said, “We appeal to voters to contact the nearest tehsil or talathi office, police station if such incidents are observed in your area.”