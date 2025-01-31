Five get gift of life with brain dead teen’s organs

The family of a 17-year-old girl, who met with an accident on her birthday on January 25 and was later declared brain dead while undergoing treatment, donated her organs giving a new lease of life to five ailing patients. As per the guidelines, both her kidneys, liver, pancreas and lungs were allocated to patients on the waiting list. The multi-organ transplant was conducted on Wednesday (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The teenager as pillion rider suffered brain injury in the accident that took place in Narayangaon on Saturday. She was rushed to a hospital before being shifted to Manipal Hospital in Baner on Monday. The doctors declared her brain dead on Tuesday.

Later, the teen’s family gave their consent for organ donation.

As per the guidelines, both her kidneys, liver, pancreas and lungs were allocated to patients on the waiting list. The multi-organ transplant was conducted on Wednesday. One kidney was transplanted in a 39-year-old female suffering from renal failure at Manipal Hospital, Baner. The second kidney and pancreas were transplanted into a 37-year-old female at Jupiter Hospital. The donor liver was transplanted into two patients through a split liver transplant. One part of the liver was given to a six-year-old boy at Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana and second to a 43-year-old male at Sahyadri Hospital, Ahmednagar Road. Her lungs were donated to a 33-year-old female at Dr DY Patil Medical College.

Dr Bipin Vibhute, head, liver and multi-organ transplant department, Sahyadri Hospitals, said, “Given the large waitlist for organ transplants and less donors, we utilised the split liver transplant technique.”

According to Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune officials, the multi-organ liver transplant is successful and recipients are doing well.

Aarti Gokhale, transplant coordinator, ZTCC, Pune said, “In their darkest moment, her parents, labourers, consented to organ donation. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, and we salute their courage and resilience.”