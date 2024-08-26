Five held for attacking cop with koyta

Two people were arrested on Monday by the Solapur rural police and Pune crime branch for their involvement in a koyta (sickle) attack on an assistant police inspector in the city. Three other persons who assisted them in escaping to Solapur were also arrested, said police. The three others arrested include Amarsingh Jaggarsingh Tak, 23, Suraj Mahadev Bhandare, 20 and Anil Dasharath Bansode, 24, who helped them flee to Solapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

They were produced in court on Monday which granted them police custody till September 4.

The injured officer, assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad, who is in charge of the Mohammadwadi police chowky, was attacked while attempting to break up a fight near the Sasanenagar railway gate on Sunday. He suffered serious head injuries in the incident.

The accused, Rahul Singh Ravindra Singh Bhond, 20 and Nihal Singh Mannu Singh Tak, 19, both residents of Tuljabhavani Vasahat, who have a criminal history were arrested at Warvade toll plaza on Pune-Solapur Road.

Atul Kulkarni, superintendent of Solapur rural police, said, “We got a tip-off that two suspects involved in the koyta attack on police in Pune were heading towards Solapur on a private bus. Accordingly, we gave instructions to conduct nakabandi and they were arrested and handed over to Pune city police.”

Kuldeep Sontakke, police sub-inspector from Tembhurni police station, who was leading the action said, “During interrogation, it was found that the accused were planning to go to their relative’s house in Solapur where they decided to stay for some days to evade police arrest, but our team nabbed them during nakabandi.”

“The accused are involved in more than 50 criminal cases including theft, illegal weapon carrying, house break in, attempt to murder etc,” said Sontakke.

R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (zone 5), said, “The accused were arrested during nakabandi on the Pune-Solapur highway and were brought to Pune for further investigation.’’