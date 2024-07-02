Five killed in road mishap on Pune Solapur highway 

Five person were killed, and one was seriously injured after a speeding car they were travelling in plunged into a roadside drainage pit as the driver lost control amid rains. As per police information, a group of six people from NarayanKhed in Telangana were travelling to Hyderabad when they met with an accident. (HT PHOTO)

The accident occurred on Pune-Solapur highway at around 3 pm near Dalaj No 2 village in Indapur tehsil. As per police information, a group of six people from NarayanKhed in Telangana were travelling to Hyderabad when they met with an accident.

As per eyewitnesses, the speeding car toppled at least three to four times after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Sudarshan Rathod, sub-divisional police officer (Baramati Division) said, “As of now it is difficult to say the exact reason behind the accident. But the driver lost control and the car overturned and went into a trench along the roadside before hitting a pillar.’’

A team of highway traffic police and local police rushed to the spot and shifted an injured person to the Government hospital in Bhigwan. His condition is serious, and he was further referred to a private hospital.

Police said that the process to contact the parents of the deceased is underway and after a detailed investigation case will be filed.