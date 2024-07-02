 Five killed in road mishap on Pune Solapur highway  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five killed in road mishap on Pune Solapur highway 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 03, 2024 05:50 AM IST

The accident occurred on Pune-Solapur highway at around 3 pm near Dalaj No 2 village in Indapur tehsil

Five person were killed, and one was seriously injured after a speeding car they were travelling in plunged into a roadside drainage pit as the driver lost control amid rains.

As per police information, a group of six people from NarayanKhed in Telangana were travelling to Hyderabad when they met with an accident.  (HT PHOTO)
As per police information, a group of six people from NarayanKhed in Telangana were travelling to Hyderabad when they met with an accident.  (HT PHOTO)

The accident occurred on Pune-Solapur highway at around 3 pm near Dalaj No 2 village in Indapur tehsil. As per police information, a group of six people from NarayanKhed in Telangana were travelling to Hyderabad when they met with an accident. 

As per eyewitnesses, the speeding car toppled at least three to four times after the driver lost control of the vehicle.  Sudarshan Rathod, sub-divisional police officer (Baramati Division) said, “As of now it is difficult to say the exact reason behind the accident. But the driver lost control and the car overturned and went into a trench along the roadside before hitting a pillar.’’ 

A team of highway traffic police and local police rushed to the spot and shifted an injured person to the Government hospital in Bhigwan. His condition is serious, and he was further referred to a private hospital. 

Police said that the process to contact the parents of the deceased is underway and after a detailed investigation case will be filed. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Five killed in road mishap on Pune Solapur highway 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On