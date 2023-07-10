5 held for attacking shop owner with koyta in Chikhali

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday arrested five men for attacking cloth shop owner and creating terror using koyta. The incident was reported in Chikhali area. A case has been registered at Chikhali police station under sections of 307,337,427, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Shubham Gajanan Khawade, 18, Rameshwar Dhanraj Kambale, 19, Aditya Gorakh Dhanugahu ,18, Ganesh Parmeshwar Ubale, 18 and Vishal Vairagya.

As complaint was filed by Rajendra Singh Hari Singh Rathod, 37, a resident of Rupinagar, who runs a cloth shop.

On July 8, five accused entered his shop, when the staff asked them to remove shoes outside the shop it led to an altercation.

After some time, accused again visited the shop and pretended that they wanted to purchase clothes, and started vandalising the shop. When staff resisted, they pelted stones on the shop and broke the glass.

One of the accused then attacked the shop owner with a koyta in which his two figures were injured.

While leaving the shop, the accused also vandalised two and four-wheelers parked along the roadside.

