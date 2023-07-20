Five trains between Pune-Mumbai cancelled due to waterlogging

Five trains between Pune and Mumbai were cancelled on Wednesday because of rainwater flooding the tracks in the wake of heavy downpours in Mumbai and nearby areas. Sinhagad Express, Deccan Queen, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, and Indrayani Express did not ply between the two cities and railway authorities confirmed that these trains remain suspended even for Thursday, July 20. Train No. 12124 Pune – Mumbai Deccan Queen Express, 11010 Pune – Mumbai Sinhgad Express and 11007 Mumbai – Pune Deccan Express will be cancelled on Thursday, July 20 (HT FILE PHOTO)

“Train No. 12124 Pune – Mumbai Deccan Queen Express, 11010 Pune – Mumbai Sinhgad Express and 11007 Mumbai – Pune Deccan Express will be cancelled on Thursday, July 20 due to waterlogging on railway track owing to heavy rains between Ambernath – Badlapur stations on Mumbai Railway Division. Train No. 12127 Mumbai – Pune Intercity Express and 22105 Mumbai – Pune Indrayani Express will also remain cancelled.

While train No. 11030 Kolhapur – Mumbai Koyna Express leaving Kolhapur on Wednesday, 19th July was short-terminated at Pune i.e. this train will remain cancelled between Pune – Mumbai. Another express train -train No. 11139 Mumbai - Gadag Express scheduled to leave Mumbai on Wednesday was diverted from Pune to Gadag i.e. this train remained cancelled between Mumbai and Pune,” Central Railways (CR) informed.

Shantanu Jhende, a regular Deccan Queen passenger, stated, “While travelling to Mumbai by Deccan Queen on Tuesday, it was raining heavily, and the train stopped at several points in the Ghat section. I halted in Mumbai at a friend’s home as travelling back at night was not possible as many trains were suspended.”

