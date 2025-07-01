A potential aviation mishap was narrowly averted at Pune Airport on Friday, June 28, after a pilot spotted a stray dog on the runway during landing and aborted the landing. The incident has drawn attention to the persistent and unresolved issue of stray dogs within the airport premises, raising serious concerns about passenger safety. Following the scare, the airport authorities coordinated with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) dog squad, which captured five stray dogs from the area on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Following the scare, the airport authorities coordinated with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) dog squad, which captured five stray dogs from the area on Monday. However, officials estimate that around 50 to 60 dogs still roam in and around the runway and terminal, posing an ongoing threat to flight operations.

The issue resurfaced a day later when an Air India Express flight from Bhubaneswar, carrying 150 passengers, had to abort its landing at Pune on Saturday evening due to the presence of dogs on the runway. The flight landed safely after a go-around.

The Pune airport premises, which also overlap with the Indian Air Force base at Lohegaon, span several hundred acres. Gaps in fencing, drainage outlets, and wire barriers allow stray animals—especially dogs—to enter the airfield easily.

To address this, the PMC’s dog-catching squad visits the airport four to five times a month to capture and sterilize dogs. While 14 dogs near the terminal have already been sterilised, officials say more than 60 are still in the vicinity, many of whom are yet to undergo the procedure.

However, legal limitations complicate the issue. Under animal welfare laws, once a dog is sterilised, it cannot be relocated from its territory. This restriction, often backed by animal rights activists, has led to a standoff between dog feeders and airport authorities. Some feeders routinely care for the dogs inside the terminal area and oppose their removal.

“We caught five dogs on Monday after receiving a written request from the airport authorities. But as per the law, we cannot relocate them. It’s a challenging situation—while the airport wants the dogs removed, dog lovers protest against it,” said Shailendra Chavan from PMC’s dog squad.

Animal activists maintain that while safety is important, the legal and ethical rights of animals must be respected. “According to the law, dogs can’t be relocated from their home territory, including the airport area. While it’s critical to prevent them from entering the runway, they must not be harmed. It’s humans who have encroached upon animal spaces, not the other way around,” said Akanksha Mhetre, an animal welfare volunteer and pet feeder.