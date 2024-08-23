Flights from Pune to Goa, Sindhudurg from August 31

The FLY91, an airline company pure-play regional airline headquartered in Goa, will commence direct flights on the Goa-Pune-Goa and Pune-Sindhudurg-Pune sectors on weekends effective from August 31. Two flights will operate on the Goa-Pune-Goa route on Saturday and Sunday, with flight IC1376 (GOX-PNQ) departing the Manohar International Airport in Goa at 6.35 am to arrive at the Pune International Airport at 7.40 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Flight IC1375 (PNQ-GOX) will depart from the Pune International Airport at 10.55 pm to arrive at the MIA, Goa, at 12:10 pm. This new route strengthens the airline’s commitment to enhancing regional air connectivity, particularly between key tourism hubs and emerging destinations.

Additionally, FLY91’s flight IC5302 (PNQ-SDW) departs from the Pune International Airport at 8.05 am and arrives at the Sindhudurg Airport at 9.10 am, while flight IC5303 (SDW-PNQ) will depart from Sindhudurg Airport at 9.30 am to arrive at the Pune International Airport at 10.35 am on Saturday and Sunday.

“I often go to Goa with my friends for celebrations but the road journey is tiring and time-consuming. Now if direct flights are starting from Pune to Goa and Sindhudurg then the journey will become easy,” said Aditya Mohite, a flyer.

Manoj Chacko, founder, MD, and CEO of FLY91, said, “Connecting Goa and Sindhudurg with Pune will not only facilitate travel but also open up new opportunities for tourism and business between these regions.”