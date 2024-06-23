Foam spotted on Indrayani River ahead of Pandharpur Palkhi

Pollution in the Indrayani River has been an ongoing problem and citizens have now spotted foam covering a sizeable stretch of the river which is probably due to untreated sewage and chemicals released into the water. So much so that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Sunday took samples of the river water for testing, officials said. According to officials, untreated sewage and chemicals and toxic waste released by industries and laundries is the prime reason behind the pollution. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The Indrayani River which flows through pilgrimage centres like Dehu and Alandi holds immense religious significance. With the annual Palkhi procession starting in a few days, the sighting of foam has set alarm bells ringing as lakhs of devotees take a dip in the holy river and also partake of its sacred water. According to officials, untreated sewage and chemicals and toxic waste released by industries and laundries is the prime reason behind the pollution. The pollutants are believed to originate from areas such as Kudalwadi, Dehu Gaon and Mohi among others.

Prashant Raul, an environmental activist who has complained to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the recurrent pollution in the river, said, “The prime reason behind the pollution is the untreated sewage and toxic untreated water released by industries. In the absence of measures, the river is getting polluted round-the-clock but only when foam is seen, people learn about it.”

Raul said that the river water has turned black days just before thousands of Warkaris take a dip in it. The huge amount of water hyacinth in the river is another problem, he said.

Deputy chief minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar on June 14 held a meeting to review preparedness for the upcoming Pandharpur Palkhi during which he instructed that the Indrayani River be cleaned on a priority basis.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said that the team visited the Indrayani River on Sunday and took water samples which have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. “Action will be taken against the respective people for violating pollution norms. The pollution board has issued notices in the past and taken action against errant individuals/bodies. However, the problem persists and there is a need for concrete measures to be taken by local bodies,” he said.