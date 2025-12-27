Former BJP corporator Uday Joshi dies after falling ill in Yerawada Jail

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former corporator Uday Joshi, 65, died after falling ill while lodged in Yerawada Central Jail. On Friday morning, Joshi was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital following a sudden health emergency, but doctors later declared him dead during treatment, police officials said. On Friday morning, Joshi was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital following a sudden health emergency, but doctors later declared him dead during treatment, police officials said. (FACEBOOK)

Sunil Dhamal, superintendent of police at Yerawada Central Jail, said, “He was suffering from illness and kept under the doctor’s observation in jail. On Friday morning, due to a medical emergency, he was rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital, where he died.”

Joshi, who had served as a BJP corporator from Sadashiv Peth in the 1990s, was in jail in connection with a fraud case involving allegations of investment-related deception. His bail application was scheduled to be heard on Friday.

Further details, including the official cause of death, are awaited.

According to officials, in 2023, the Vishrambaug police registered a case against Joshi and his son, Mayuresh, 46, after nine individuals filed complaints claiming to have fallen victim to a fraudulent investment scheme.

According to the police, the complainants claimed that Mayuresh did not obtain permission from the Reserve Bank of India and offered a 12% annual interest scheme to investors from 2021, but they did not receive any returns. The case was filed under Sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in financial establishments) Act, 1999.