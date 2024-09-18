Former MLA Bapu Pathare, son join NCP (SP) 

Bapu Pathare, who served as the first MLA of the Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency, which was formed during the 2009 delimitation, has rejoined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) along with his son Surendra Pathare and three former corporators. Bapu Pathare (left) and his son Surendra Pathare with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

Pathare, who had earlier been with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is hoping for a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls from the NCP (SP). If he secures party nomination, Pathare is likely to be pitted against the current MLA from Ajit Pawar’s led NCP, Sunil Tingre.

Previously a member of the undivided NCP, Pathare represented Wadgaonsheri as an NCP MLA from 2009 to 2014. However, he lost his seat in the 2014 election when all major parties contested independently. After citing internal conflicts within the NCP, Pathare joined the BJP in 2019 but was not given a ticket, with the party choosing sitting MLA Jagdish Mulik instead.

On Tuesday, Pathare officially returned to the NCP (SP) at an event in Mumbai, attended by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule. During the event former corporators Mahadev Pathare, Mahendra Pathare and Bhaiyasaheb Jadhav also joined the party.

Expressing his support for Sharad Pawar’s leadership, Pathare stated, “Impressed by the work done by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, I have returned to the party. I will continue to work towards making Maharashtra a progressive and prosperous state.”

There is speculation that Pathare may contest the assembly seat once again, potentially facing off against current NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, who has been embroiled in controversy over a recent high-profile car crash in Pune.

Wadgaonsheri has traditionally been an NCP and Shiv Sena stronghold, though BJP’s Jagdish Mulik made a surprising victory here in 2014. However, sources suggest that the BJP may leave the seat for its NCP ally in the upcoming election, with Mulik expressing his willingness to contest again.

Commenting on Pathare’s return, local leader Ashish Mane said, “Pathare’s return to NCP (SP) is significant. Many more political leaders and workers are expected to follow his lead and join NCP (SP) soon.”

Pathare’s son Surendra added, “Through the Surendra Pathare Foundation, we have been working for the welfare of society, and this work will be further expanded with the support of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). We are committed to the overall development of Vadgaon Sheri and Maharashtra.”

As of now, NCP (SP) has not finalised its candidate for Wadgaonsheri, while Ajit Pawar’s faction is likely to field Sunil Tingre.