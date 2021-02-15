IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Former state minister offers revised formula for Purandar airport
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Former state minister offers revised formula for Purandar airport

As stiff opposition to the Purandar airport continues from villages of the proposed new site, former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare has written a letter to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and has suggested a new formula for the airport project
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST

As stiff opposition to the Purandar airport continues from villages of the proposed new site, former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare has written a letter to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and has suggested a new formula for the airport project. In the letter written on February 13, Shivtare requested Pawar to declare the rates of land acquisition immediately and shift the project to the old site.

In his letter, Shivatare has said that if the rates of land acquisition is declared then opposition from the old site will get diluted and people accept it. In his letter, Vijay Shivatare has also mentioned that initially farmers had objected to the land acquisition for the Samruddhi Mahamarg project but once the actual rates were announced the process got going. Shivatare said that he was sure it would happen in this case also. He has suggested that in case of the old site, the opposition was strong from Pargaon. If Pargaon is excluded from the project site, the construction of the project would be possible. “No one can understand why the project site was shifted without consulting farmers and villagers. There is strong opposition from villagers to the new site. If the rates of land acquisition or arrangement of the acquisition is declared then people are ready to proceed with it. There is no point in delaying the project with fresh permissions,” said Vijay Shivtare.

The old site for the Purandar airport was constituted of the villages Pargaon, Rajewadi, Munjewadi, Vanpuri, Kumbalvalan, Ekhatpur and Udachi Wadi. After opposition from these villages the project site was shifted to 2 kms away from these villages and a fresh proposal for the new project site was submitted. While speaking at a press conference in Pune, Ajit Pawar had said that after the suggestion from the defence minister, a joint report regarding the new airport site has been submitted to the central government by the district collector, airport authority and defence authorities.

Villagers from the (new site) RisePise, Naygaon, Pandeshwar, Rajouri, Mavadi-Pimpri in Purandar taluka have come together and constituted the anti-airport coordination committee. members of the anti-airport coordination committee met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to oppose the proposed construction of the airport in their villages in Purandar taluka. The committee members have also submitted a letter to Sharad Pawar. In this letter they have highlighted the reasons behind opposing the airport project on their lands. Villagers from RisePise, Naygaon, Pandeshwar, Rajouri, Mavadi-Pimpri in Purandar taluka have come together and constituted the anti-airport coordination committee.

“We met Pawar Saheb in Jejuri and expressed our concerns. We want the administration to listen to us. When the proposal for the new site was submitted, no one talked to us or tried to consult us on this issue. So, now we have to make them listen to us,” said Pandharinath Sonawane from Pandeshwar village, who is the vice-president of the anti-airport coordination committee. “We told him that our lands are under irrigation and our lives will be destroyed if our land is taken from us. We have asked him for a meeting to discuss this issue in detail. He said he will let us know later,” said Pandharinath Sonawane.

In the letter, the committee members have emphasised that almost 80% of the land in the newly proposed site is under irrigation and the land owners mainly rely on farming as their livelihood.

“There was no consultation with the locals before the new site for the airport was proposed and somehow the administration has got the wrong impression that ours is a drought-prone area. Now we are going to conduct gram sabhas in our villages and convey our resistance to the authorities,” Santosh Kolte, secretary anti-airport coordination committee.

The committee members had earlier met NCP leader and Member of Parliament from Baramati constituency Supriya Sule to raise their issues. They had asked her for a meeting to discuss the issues in detail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

‘Involvement of underage children in cases of murder has increased over the past three years’

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The direct and indirect involvement of underage children in cases of murder has increased over the past three years, according to the number of recorded murder cases with minor accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Former state minister offers revised formula for Purandar airport

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
As stiff opposition to the Purandar airport continues from villages of the proposed new site, former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare has written a letter to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and has suggested a new formula for the airport project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC traced seven contacts for every positive case as opposed to 50

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has traced only seven contacts on an average for every positive Covid-19 case reported in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Double toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag from Monday

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Starting February 15, Monday, the FASTag electronic payment system at the toll nakas will be mandatory for all vehicles after the earlier deadline of January 1, 2021, was extended
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
pune news

Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant passes away at 90

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Sawant had been ailing for some time and breathed his last in the presence of his family at his Baner residence. The last rites will be held on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Consumer forum directs bank to pay 40,000 to retired army officer for delay in breaking open locker

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Pune: The Pune district consumer redressal forum has directed the Union Bank of India to pay compensation of 40,000 to a retired army officer towards mental and physical agony caused for delay in breaking open the locker in his name
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Monday Musings: Are flyovers in Pune a problem or solution to traffic woes?

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Pune: In one of its documents published on Smart City project around five years ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had stated that the city “aspires to become global urban centre”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will fund the Pune-Satara road project, citizens will have to pay road toll. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Though National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will fund the Pune-Satara road project, citizens will have to pay road toll. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Toll collection will continue on Pune-Satara road: Gadkari

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Gadkari said, “I instructed NHAI to fund the incomplete project and finish the work in a maximum of six months. If citizens want good quality roads, they will have to pay for it.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Intensive cyclones due to warmer sea temperature: IITM study

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Pune:Warmer sea surface temperatures (SST) and subsurface temperatures are responsible for the rapid intensification of cyclones that India has witnessed in the recent past, revealed research done by scientists at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM)
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (HT Photo)
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (HT Photo)
pune news

Fadnavis seeks suo-motu action by Maha cops over woman's 'suicide'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Some social media posts have claimed that the woman, who died after falling from a building in Pune's Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 23-year-old woman, who is believed to have been in Pune for a spoken English course, enjoyed a mini-celebrity status on a social media application with 166,000 followers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)
The 23-year-old woman, who is believed to have been in Pune for a spoken English course, enjoyed a mini-celebrity status on a social media application with 166,000 followers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)
pune news

Suicide case: Pune police to question deceased woman’s flatmates

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Earlier on Thursday, BJP sought probe into woman’s death after some audio clips indicating her association with a minister in Maharashtra cabinet went viral
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stringent law was invoked in a case of attempted murder registered against the seven people including two women. (HT PHOTO)
The stringent law was invoked in a case of attempted murder registered against the seven people including two women. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Six held for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie, Pune

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:12 PM IST
The vandalism was in reaction to the police action of invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the brother of one of the arrested men
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanas ground is the hub of athletics training in Pune, there are around 500 athletes from the city who used to train daily. Now, in post-Covid these athletes are hopping between different grounds and also going to Taljai hills for practice. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Sanas ground is the hub of athletics training in Pune, there are around 500 athletes from the city who used to train daily. Now, in post-Covid these athletes are hopping between different grounds and also going to Taljai hills for practice. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Sanas ground closure impacting city athletes’ performance: Experts

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The entry at the ground was restricted after PMC built a Covid Care Centre in March and it was shut on December 27, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city has reported 342 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 2,01,041 while one more death was reported taking the death toll to 4,555. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The city has reported 342 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 2,01,041 while one more death was reported taking the death toll to 4,555. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Saturday while 621 new cases were reported in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Pavan Salve, chief medical officer at PCMC states that the reason for a low turnout is the refusal of the registered beneficiaries which is bringing down the daily vaccination percentage at PCMC. (HT PHOTO)
Dr Pavan Salve, chief medical officer at PCMC states that the reason for a low turnout is the refusal of the registered beneficiaries which is bringing down the daily vaccination percentage at PCMC. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Registered beneficiaries not willing to be vaccinated: PCMC health chief

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
PCMC which led the vaccination drive reporting the highest percentage in the initial days of the drive now has a difficult time getting the registered beneficiaries on board for the vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP