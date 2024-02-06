Forum opposes coaching centre guidelines

The ministry of education’s new guideline that coaching centres cannot enrol students below 16 years of age has been opposed by owners of some institutes. The Centre has taken the step to address the need for a legal framework and manage the unregulated growth of private coaching centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bandopant Bhusar, founder-president, Coaching Classes Teachers Federation and Social Forum of Maharashtra (CCTFM), a state body of coaching classes, said that some of the conditions should be withdrawn immediately.

Addressing a press meet on Monday, Bhusar said, “The guidelines have already been implemented in Bihar, Rajasthan, Goa and Karnataka. Maharashtra may also follow suit. The conditions should have been laid after taking opinion of those running coaching classes. We plan to hold a state-wide protest against the new guidelines.”

Meanwhile, CCTFM presented awards to 33 coaching class teachers of the state at an event organised at Wardha on Sunday.