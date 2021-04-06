Four booked for threatening girl and her family for rejecting proposal

The Wanowrie police have booked four youths on charges of issuing threats to a girl and violating Covid-19 restrictions.

One of them had proposed to the girl and received a rejection, after which the youth threatened the girl with “dire consequences.”

Following the threats, an FIR was lodged against them by the girl’s father. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), disaster management act and violation of Maharashtra State Covid-19 regulations.

According to the FIR, the main accused proposed his daughter which was rejected. The accused then threatened to murder her and came in front of her house along with other associates and created a ruckus.

The accused were armed with sharp weapons like choppers and waved them in front of her father.

They even physically assaulted two of his daughters before issuing dire threats to him. The accused said that they had a clout in the area, and nobody should dare go against them. If anybody dares, then the concerned person would be dealt in the most brutal way, the FIR stated.

PSI Sandeep Warpade, the investigating officer in the case said that action is being taken as per the complaint given by the victim’s father and they all were threatened by the accused.