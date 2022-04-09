Four dead after car rams into truck on Pune-Mumbai expressway
PUNE At least four people died on Saturday after a Skoda car rammed into a parked truck on the Pune-Mumbai expressway. The truck had halted for repair, Pune rural police said.
The accident took place near Kiwale bridge opposite MCA Cricket Stadium at Gahunje on the highway near Pune around 3.45 pm, an official said.
The highway police in a statement said, the speeding car rammed into a truck, which had broken down on the road, and had been parked on the side. “A speeding sedan car heading towards Mumbai rammed into the stationary truck, killing all four occupants of the four-wheeler
The bodies of the victims were sent to a nearby hospital,” according to the Pune rural police.
The police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased, a police official said.
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, 'Silver Oak', deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
