Home / Cities / Pune News / Four, including a toddler, killed in road accident

Four, including a toddler, killed in road accident

pune news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:24 PM IST

According to police, Ashwin Bhondave and his family were on their way to Chakan to finalise a marriage proposal for his brother-in-law. At around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, their car accidentally rammed a parked container along the roadside from the rear end

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12:30 pm near the Phalake Mala area on Pune-Ahmednagar road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12:30 pm near the Phalake Mala area on Pune-Ahmednagar road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: Four people including a two-year-old girl died in a road accident near Phalake mala on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Tuesday, police officials said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12:30 pm near the Phalake Mala area on Pune-Ahmednagar road.

The deceased have been identified as Sudam Bhaondave (66), Sindhutai Bhondave (32), Anandi Bhondave (4) and Kartiki Bhondave (32). Ashwin Bhondave (35) was seriously injured in this accident.

According to police, Ashwin Bhondave and his family were on their way to Chakan to finalise a marriage proposal for his brother-in-law. At around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, their car accidentally rammed a parked container along the roadside from the rear end.

According to police, the accident was so severe that two family members died on the spot.

Immediately following the accident, a Ranjangaon MIDC police team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a hospital in Koregaon for further medical treatment.

Police have detained truck driver Babalu Chauhan, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, and filed a case against him under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Sudam Bhondve was the director of Sondara Gurukul, a Beed district educational institute, and he and his son Ashwin have connections with educational institutes in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out