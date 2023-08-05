ATS tells court that four terror suspects belong to ISIS

Pune: A Special Court of Pune on Saturday remanded the four terror suspects arrested in connection with ISIS Maharashtra module case till August 11. The accused were produced at a special court in Shivajinagar amidst tight security at the court on Saturday. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) submitted a technical analysis report related to the case and told the court that the suspects were members of the banned ISIS and its local outfit Al-Sufa. The four accused include Kadir Dastagir Pathan (33), Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23), Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), and Simab Nasaruddin Qazi, a 27-year-old engineer from Pendhari in Ratnagiri.

The accused were produced amidst tight security at the court in the afternoon.

Arun Waykar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), ATS, told the court that the documents recovered and evidence gathered during the investigation reveals that the suspects belonged to terrorist organisation ISIS and Al-Sufa group and planning violent acts across the country.

Waykar said, “The ATS has recovered sensitive material from them which shows that they had come together to achieve their goal to spread terror among the people. They visited websites to hone the techniques in bomb making. The police have seized material, including chemicals obtained from shops after furnishing Aadhaar cards. The accused later practiced live the skills learnt online.”

According to Waykar, the technical analysis report establishes the connection of all the accused. “Many people are involved and the number of electronic devices to be examined are high. Forensic Science Laboratory Pune and Mumbai are carrying out forensic analysis. Since the case is related to sovereignty, security and integrity of the country with wider ramifications, more days of custodial interrogation is necessary,” he said.

Special Judge VR Kachare observed that after going through case diary and material available on record related to their connections with ISIS and Sufa and threat posed to the security of the nation, the extension of police custody was necessary.

The defence lawyer advocate Yashpal Purohit told that “the ATS in its remand application has mentioned that these accused are extremists and of jihadi mentality. The ATS has also seized some maps and papers from the accused. ATS has also given short information about the model they were using for the communication.”

Purohit said that the ATS has informed the court that the accused are members of Al-Sufa and ISIS terror organisations. Therefore, further custodial interrogation and time are needed to probe the case.

“We told the court that the ATS has already seized many materials from the accused and enough custody is already being given. Therefore, further custody is not needed. However, considering the national security, the court has granted further custody to accused,” Purohit said.

The city police have seized a live cartridge, two holsters, four mobile phones, white pills, parts used to make a drone, a copy of Aadhaar, and a laptop from Khan and Saki arrested from Pune on July 18. The duo hails from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. The duo was arrested during routine patrolling in Kothrud area while both were trying to steal a bike. Later, the case was transferred to ATS after being found that both accused were wanted by the NIA in a Rajasthan terror module case while investigation.

With agency inputs