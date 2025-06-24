Four-lane underground corridor project proposed to ease Pune’s traffic congestion

PUNE To resolve the persistent traffic congestion in the central parts of the city a new four-lane underground corridor project has been proposed. The proposal includes two routes–Shaniwarwada (Kakasaheb Gadgil statue) to Swargate, and Sarasbaug to Shaniwarwada. MLA Hemant Rasane (left) submitted four-lane underground corridor project proposal to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Pune on Monday. (HT)

During his visit to Pune on Monday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari visited the Kakasaheb Gadgil statue and the main entrance of Shaniwarwada. Here Kasba constituency MLA Hemant Rasane submitted a proposal about the project to Gadkari, requesting central funding. Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil was also present during the event.

The estimated cost of the entire project is around ₹550 crore.

Rasane said, “The Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road are two critical arteries of Pune city. These roads are surrounded by historical landmarks, religious places, schools, colleges, and major commercial markets, resulting in the movement of lakhs of vehicles daily. Consequently, severe traffic congestion is a recurring problem in these areas. Since both these roads serve as crucial north-south links, they are also likely to function as key elements in a future ‘link corridor’. Therefore, to enhance traffic flow and conserve the city’s historical legacy, the four-lane underground corridor project has been initiated.”

Since these routes fall under the national highway No. 4, Gadkari has shown a positive response towards the initiative. He assured that a meeting will soon be held with relevant department officials to discuss the project’s further course.

“As per the instructions of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, a detailed project report by the public works department is in its final stages. A funding proposal has already been sent to the state’s finance department. Additionally, since the project aligns with the national highway network, support from the central government has also been sought,” said Gadkari.

Each of these tunnels is planned to be approximately 2.5 kilometres in length and will be constructed about 30 feet below the ground surface. To support this large-scale development, funding is expected to come from both the state government and the central government.