Home / Cities / Pune News / Four-wheelers not allowed on riverside road in Erandwane

Four-wheelers not allowed on riverside road in Erandwane

pune news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently reopened the riverside road passing through the Rajput slum near Mhatre Bridge in Erandwane for traffic, it has again installed bollards to stop four-wheelers on this stretch

Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently reopened the riverside road passing through the Rajput slum near Mhatre Bridge in Erandwane for traffic, it has again installed bollards to stop four-wheelers on this stretch. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/ HT PHOTO)
Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently reopened the riverside road passing through the Rajput slum near Mhatre Bridge in Erandwane for traffic, it has again installed bollards to stop four-wheelers on this stretch. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/ HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently reopened the riverside road passing through the Rajput slum near Mhatre Bridge in Erandwane for traffic, it has again installed bollards to stop four-wheelers on this stretch.

PMC road department head VJ Kulkarni, said, “We widened the road at Rajput slum so that four-wheelers can pass through it and join the riverside road, but as approach road near Erandwane is getting blocked, we have installed the bollards and only two-wheelers can ply on this route now.”

“PMC will need to widen the approach road then it would be easy to allow four-wheelers to ply on this road,” he said.

The road has been shut down for the last four months due to sewage and road widening works. To mitigate rising traffic snarls on Karve Road, the civic body has widened the road near Rajput slum and opened the riverside road for four-wheelers but within a week they again stopped four-wheelers from plying on this route.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out