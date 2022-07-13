Frequent power outages irk Bavdhan, Porwal road residents
PUNE Frequent power fluctuations in some areas of Bavdhan and Porwal road of Lohegaon are disrupting the daily routine of residents who have alleged that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is carrying out only temporary repairs and not providing a lasting solution to the problem.
Mayur Rathi, a resident of Bavdhan who stays near Maratha Mandir, said “In the last 40 days, I have raised complaints 20 times on the MSEDCL app but there has been no permanent solution to the problem. The worst part is supply is disrupted any time. I have work-from-home till December and due to power fluctuations, my work is getting impacted.”
CS Krishnan, another resident from Bavdhan, said, “The problem occurs at Bavdhan road because the nearest sub-station is 80 km away. So even if some problem like tripping takes place, the wireman is unable to reach the location quickly. If MSEDCL can have one sub-station at the highway side, the problem could be solved easily.”
A resident of Porwal road on request of anonymity said, “Every second day, there is power disruption. The MSEDCL keeps citing the monsoon as reason but many times, we have noticed that repair works are carried out and again there is a power outage. We have escalated the matter to MLA Sunil Tingre but he too is unable to provide a permanent solution.”
An MSEDCL spokesperson however said, “In the last two days, there has been no power disruption on Porwal road. The problem occurred because there was a fault in the wire. Various excavation works are also going on in the locality due to which cables are getting damaged many a time.”
Regarding Bavdhan road, the spokesperson said, “The power is getting affected because of the work going on near Chandani chowk. The problem is occurring only in a few areas and will be resolved in a couple of weeks.”
Mild tremors felt in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada distts
Mild tremors were reported in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday, making it the eighth such incident since June 23. The State Disaster Management Monitoring Centre confirmed it to be a mild earthquake of 1.8 magnitude. The Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district and Madikeri surroundings in Kodagu district had also experienced mild tremors of the same magnitude on Sunday also . In the backdrop of the repeated tremors, the residents are now panicking.
Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs
The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra that starts from July 14. Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra. A mela special train will also operate daily between Moradabad and Luxar in Hardwar district.
Rain havoc: Four more deaths take toll to 16 in Karnataka
At least four people lost their lives to the incessant rains across Karnataka on Tuesday, persons in the know of the development said. Rescue workers on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of two men who were washed away in a flooded river in Dakshina Kannada. The two were reported missing since Sunday, after the Maruti 800 car they were travelling in plummeted into the rivulet near Baithadka Masjid on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subramanya highway.
Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 8 crore at Seraj's Shikawari. Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth Rs 5.12 crore in Shikawari.
Destruction of democratic values causes anarchy, not population: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said anarchy is not caused by population but due to the destruction of democratic values. Yadav's statement was in an apparent reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's comments on “population and demographic imbalance” made during a World Population Day event in Lucknow on Monday. The SP chief said this in a one-line tweet in Hindi.
