From tiger to turtle, wildlife migrations call for focused research

After a tiger travelled as much as 500 km from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal to Solapur-Dharashiv in December 2024, it is now the turn of an Olive Ridley turtle tagged at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach in 2021 to be recently found nesting at Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri, implying that the Testudine (species that includes turtles and tortoises) covered a jaw-dropping 3,500 km across the sea. The said Olive Ridley turtle, bearing the flipper tag ‘03233’, laid 120 eggs — higher than the average of 90-95 eggs typically seen on the west coast. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Apart from counting as one more wildlife migration, the discovery, confirmed by wildlife researchers and the mangrove cell of the Maharashtra forest department, challenges the long-held belief that turtle populations on India’s east and west coasts remain isolated. The said Olive Ridley turtle, bearing the flipper tag ‘03233’, laid 120 eggs — higher than the average of 90-95 eggs typically seen on the west coast. The eggs have been safely relocated to a hatchery.

“This is India’s first confirmed flipper-tagged turtle to cross coasts,” noted Kanchan Pawar, divisional forest officer, mangroves division, south Konkan. She added that a proposal for satellite tagging has been sent to the state and Wildlife Institute of India for better tracking of such long-distance migrations.

Following these discoveries, the Maharashtra forest department is considering setting up a centre dedicated to studying the migratory behaviour of animals. Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Shrinivas Rao said, “These cases show how much we need structured research on animal migration. A specialised centre will help us track, study, and conserve migratory species better.”

Experts believe these migrations highlight both the suitability of Maharashtra’s habitat and the pressures on existing ecosystems. Anuj Khare, former honorary wildlife warden, Pune, said, “Migration takes place either due to habitat destruction or human disturbance. Maharashtra needs a clear policy on migratory wildlife conservation and should bring all stakeholders together to prepare for more such discoveries.”