Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From tiger to turtle, wildlife migrations call for focused research

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Apr 15, 2025 05:48 AM IST

Apart from counting as one more wildlife migration, the discovery, confirmed by wildlife researchers and the mangrove cell of the Maharashtra forest department, challenges the long-held belief that turtle populations on India’s east and west coasts remain isolated

After a tiger travelled as much as 500 km from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal to Solapur-Dharashiv in December 2024, it is now the turn of an Olive Ridley turtle tagged at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach in 2021 to be recently found nesting at Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri, implying that the Testudine (species that includes turtles and tortoises) covered a jaw-dropping 3,500 km across the sea.

The said Olive Ridley turtle, bearing the flipper tag ‘03233’, laid 120 eggs — higher than the average of 90-95 eggs typically seen on the west coast. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The said Olive Ridley turtle, bearing the flipper tag ‘03233’, laid 120 eggs — higher than the average of 90-95 eggs typically seen on the west coast. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Apart from counting as one more wildlife migration, the discovery, confirmed by wildlife researchers and the mangrove cell of the Maharashtra forest department, challenges the long-held belief that turtle populations on India’s east and west coasts remain isolated. The said Olive Ridley turtle, bearing the flipper tag ‘03233’, laid 120 eggs — higher than the average of 90-95 eggs typically seen on the west coast. The eggs have been safely relocated to a hatchery.

“This is India’s first confirmed flipper-tagged turtle to cross coasts,” noted Kanchan Pawar, divisional forest officer, mangroves division, south Konkan. She added that a proposal for satellite tagging has been sent to the state and Wildlife Institute of India for better tracking of such long-distance migrations.

Following these discoveries, the Maharashtra forest department is considering setting up a centre dedicated to studying the migratory behaviour of animals. Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Shrinivas Rao said, “These cases show how much we need structured research on animal migration. A specialised centre will help us track, study, and conserve migratory species better.”

Experts believe these migrations highlight both the suitability of Maharashtra’s habitat and the pressures on existing ecosystems. Anuj Khare, former honorary wildlife warden, Pune, said, “Migration takes place either due to habitat destruction or human disturbance. Maharashtra needs a clear policy on migratory wildlife conservation and should bring all stakeholders together to prepare for more such discoveries.”

News / Cities / Pune / From tiger to turtle, wildlife migrations call for focused research
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On