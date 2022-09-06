FYJC admission: 24K students allotted seats in first special round

The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday declared the merit list for the first special round of the first-year junior college (FYJC) online centralised admissions, along with college cut-off lists. A total of 24,623 admissions were granted to students in the first special round, however at the end of three regular rounds, 60,177 seats still remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. While the Class 11 admission process has continued into the month of September this year, colleges are now fearing a situation similar to the last two years when admissions went on till the end of the year.

As per the information shared by the education department, a total 56,488 seats were available in the first special round of Class 11 admissions for which 29,416 students were eligible, out of which 24,623 students were allotted colleges. The remaining 4,793 students who had applied for admissions in this round could not match the college cut-off lists with their given marks and college preference. Of the 24,623 students who were allotted colleges, 17,641 students were given the college of their first preference; 3,210 students the college of their second preference; and 1,545 the college of their third preference. Till now in this academic year, a total of 105,989 students have registered for the 110,990 total available Class 11 seats while 50,813 students have taken admission in 315 junior colleges in the first three regular rounds.

Over the last two academic years, Class 11 admissions have gone on till December as a special round process was ongoing and students were reluctant to take admissions. Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “The Class 11 admission process has reached up to the first special round and it is feared that even this year, a large number of seats will remain vacant across colleges in Pune. If the admission process goes on till year-end, it will be a challenge for all the colleges to complete the syllabus for FYJC students due to the delayed admission process. If admissions had been completed earlier, colleges would have started offline classes much earlier and now we are planning extra classes to cover the syllabus of students who will get admitted.”