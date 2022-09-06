FYJC admission: 24K students allotted seats in first special round
At the end of three regular rounds, 60,177 seats still remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday declared the merit list for the first special round of the first-year junior college (FYJC) online centralised admissions, along with college cut-off lists. A total of 24,623 admissions were granted to students in the first special round, however at the end of three regular rounds, 60,177 seats still remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. While the Class 11 admission process has continued into the month of September this year, colleges are now fearing a situation similar to the last two years when admissions went on till the end of the year.
As per the information shared by the education department, a total 56,488 seats were available in the first special round of Class 11 admissions for which 29,416 students were eligible, out of which 24,623 students were allotted colleges. The remaining 4,793 students who had applied for admissions in this round could not match the college cut-off lists with their given marks and college preference. Of the 24,623 students who were allotted colleges, 17,641 students were given the college of their first preference; 3,210 students the college of their second preference; and 1,545 the college of their third preference. Till now in this academic year, a total of 105,989 students have registered for the 110,990 total available Class 11 seats while 50,813 students have taken admission in 315 junior colleges in the first three regular rounds.
Over the last two academic years, Class 11 admissions have gone on till December as a special round process was ongoing and students were reluctant to take admissions. Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “The Class 11 admission process has reached up to the first special round and it is feared that even this year, a large number of seats will remain vacant across colleges in Pune. If the admission process goes on till year-end, it will be a challenge for all the colleges to complete the syllabus for FYJC students due to the delayed admission process. If admissions had been completed earlier, colleges would have started offline classes much earlier and now we are planning extra classes to cover the syllabus of students who will get admitted.”
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics