FYJC admissions: Deadline extended again, special round announced

Pune: The state government has once again extended the schedule for the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2025–26, citing a large number of vacant seats. Despite special rounds conducted more than four times, thousands of seats remain unfilled. Noida, India- February 24, 2025: Students arrive to appear for the first Hindi UP Board exam of class 12th at Government Inter College Sector 12, in Noida, India, on Monday, February 24, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

According to official figures, of 1,483,033 students registered, 1,324,646 have secured admission so far. The total intake capacity across FYJC colleges in Maharashtra is 2,159,232 seats, and 834,586 remain vacant.

Hence, the education department has announced another extension, with a special admission round beginning September 11 to September 13.

Parents and students have expressed frustration over the uncertainty, with many pointing out that frequent extensions are delaying the academic calendar. “We applied in the first round itself, but my son is not getting admission in any round,” said a parent from Pune.

“Yes, nobody should be left out of the process and everyone should get admission. But what will happen now is that new students who are securing admission will suffer, because classes have already started with around 50% of the students admitted. This will disturb academics across all FYJC colleges in the state,” said Mahendra Ganpule, former head, Maharashtra School Principals’ Association.

With colleges already under pressure to complete the syllabus in time, stakeholders are hoping this will be the final extension and the admission process will conclude smoothly.