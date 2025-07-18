FYJC Round 2: Mumbai, Pune lead in college allotments

In the second CAP round of online FYJC admission process, a total of 2,51,804 students were allotted seats in junior colleges based on their preferred college choices, according to Dr Mahesh Palekar, director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Mumbai and Pune emerged as the top regions in terms of college allotments. Mumbai led with 79,403 students allotted seats, followed by Pune with 43,702, together accounting for nearly half of all allotments in this round. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Students allotted colleges in this round are expected to confirm their admissions between July 18 and 21 by visiting the respective junior colleges.

The second round saw allotments across various streams, with 1,29,035 students allotted seats in the science stream, 69,442 students in commerce, and 53,327 in arts.

The data shows urban concentration of demand, particularly in Mumbai and Pune, where students have more college options. Secondary Education officials expect numbers to rise in Rounds 3 and 4.

In the first round, 4,32,287 students confirmed their admission and over 6.32 lakh students were allotted colleges. In the second round, 2,51,804 students were allotted seats.

Director of Secondary Education Shriram Panzade said, “In Round 2, around 5.75 lakh students have locked seats. Many of them wait for admission in their preferred colleges. A lot depends on the student’s category. Sometimes, seats under a particular category get filled early.”

According to the new FYJC admission rules, seat allotment will follow a sequence until Round 4, so some seats may appear vacant in a given round but could be allotted later. The numbers may increase in the coming rounds. After all regular rounds are over, a special round will also be conducted, giving another chance to students who have not yet secured admission.