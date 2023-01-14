Home / Cities / Pune News / G20 seminar in Pune: Civic bodies seek guidelines on PPP model implementation

G20 seminar in Pune: Civic bodies seek guidelines on PPP model implementation

pune news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 10:16 PM IST

Municipal commissioners, representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and financial institutions participated in the discussion

PMC has beautified the Bund Garden road stretch ahead of the G20 meetings in the city. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
PMC has beautified the Bund Garden road stretch ahead of the G20 meetings in the city. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
BySalil Urunkar

Civic body leaders from across the country have sought guidelines on the domain-specific implementation of ‘Public Private Partnership’ (PPP) model from the central government.

“Cities are developing and growing at an exponential speed. Civic bodies are facing challenges in providing basic amenities and infrastructural facilities to citizens. PPP model can be implemented to provide these facilities, but the central government should give us guidelines about domains where this model can be implemented,” said officials and participants during the G20 – Seminar on urban infrastructure organised in the city on Friday.

Municipal commissioners, representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and financial institutions participated in the discussion.

Surendra Bagade, additional secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, said, “Some municipal corporations in the country have taken an appropriate stand regarding the implementation of PPP model. Civic bodies undertake large projects but are unable to maintain them. PPP model can be implemented in maintenance work of such large projects.”

Ajit Ranade, vice-chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, said, “Cities are growing but the revenue of civic bodies is not increasing proportionately. Most civic bodies are not focusing on the revenue generation aspect. We should not look towards PPP model negatively.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out