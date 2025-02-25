Gaja Marne arrested for assaulting BJP worker in Kothrud

PUNE: The Kothrud police have arrested notorious gangster Gaja Marne in connection with the assault on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. The police are on the lookout for the other accused involved in the attack. Kothrud police have arrested notorious gangster Gaja Marne in connection with the assault on a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. At Patrakar Bhavan, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that this incident is not being treated as a mere case of assault but as an act of organised crime. (HT)

Earlier on Monday, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar issued a stern warning following which, the Kothrud police took swift action and arrested Marne. Three others namely Om Dharmjigyasu, Kiran Padwal and Amol Tapkir have already been arrested in connection with the case, while two suspects are absconding. Marne is currently under police interrogation and will be presented before the court on Tuesday.

Additionally, the main accused, Babya Pawar, has also been arrested by the Kothrud police. The police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against three of the arrested accused, signalling a crackdown on the Marne gang. Police commissioner Kumar informed that a total 27 gang members are under the police radar and that he has sought a detailed record of all criminals linked to the gang.

At Patrakar Bhavan, Kumar said that this incident is not being treated as a mere case of assault but as an act of organised crime. The police are actively working to dismantle the criminal gang responsible for the attack. “If anyone wishes to reintegrate into mainstream society, the police have no reason to hold a grudge against them. However, if they break the law and try to manipulate the system, we will show no leniency. The police will not succumb to any pressure,” Kumar asserted.

Before the Kothrud assault, several members of the Marne gang had gathered to watch a movie, and the police have been analysing their call data records (CDRs) for the past three days to track their movements and conversations.

Kumar said that over the past three days, the police have conducted raids at 74 locations across Pune and Mulshi to apprehend the members of the Marne gang who are absconding. Legal action under the MCOCA is being pursued against the gang members.

Authorities are also investigating properties linked to the gang. Information regarding their assets, vehicles, and financial transactions is being collected from the municipal corporation, inspector-general of stamps, and the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

A special task force led by crime branch deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nikhil Pingle has been set up to crack down on the gang. Commissioner Kumar has urged the public to come forward with any information about the gang or their activities, assuring that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

The assault took place on February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On that day, Jog, who is an IT engineer, BJP worker and close to union minister Murlidhar Mohol was riding his two-wheeler in the Bhelke Nagar area for some personal work when he stumbled upon a procession led by the members of the Marne gang. As he tried to pass through, he questioned the lack of space which enraged the gang members.

In retaliation, the gang members verbally abused and physically assaulted him, leaving him seriously injured. They knocked him off his bike and kicked and punched him, before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, Mohol expressed outrage stating, “I will not allow such lawlessness in my Pune.” He also directed the authorities to take strict legal action against the criminals involved.

Traffic police to get professional inputs from experts

On Monday, the Pune Union of Working Journalists organised a session with Pune city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar at Patrakar Sangh.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar informed that the Pune city police have decided to launch a ‘Traffic Training Institute’ on the lines of the Traffic Training Institute of the Mumbai police located at Byculla in Mumbai. Kumar said that they have organised a training session of the traffic police in which traffic police will get all professional inputs from experts.

“From Sunday, we have started training for the first batch. In this batch, 50 traffic policemen will be trained for three days as part of a capacity building programme,” said Kumar.

President Sumit Bhave and general secretary Meenakshi Gurav were also present at the event.

Acknowledging the rise in chain-snatching incidents, Kumar said that they have formed two dedicated anti-dacoity teams that will monitor all such cases.