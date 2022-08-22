Ganesh mandal in Pune denied permission to depict Afzal Khan’s killing scene
The Kothrud Police on Monday denied permission to Sangam Mitra Mandal to depict the killing of Afzal Khan, the lieutenant of Kutub Shah of Bijapur by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as a part of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting August 31
The Kothrud Police on Monday denied permission to Sangam Mitra Mandal to depict the killing of Afzal Khan, the lieutenant of Kutub Shah of Bijapur by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as a part of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting August 31. The Pune Police has advised mandals to avoid themes that can create communal disharmony.
A notice dated August 20 addressed to mandal president Kishore Shinde stated, “In the past law and order issues have been reported due to such tableaux and in future also such issues cannot be ruled out. Your application seeking a live tableau is rejected.”
In 2009, a poster on the killing of Afzal Khan by a local Ganesh mandal in Miraj town of Sangli district sparked a riot.
Police inspector Mahendra Jagtap said, “We have denied permission to the said mandal on grounds that it will cause law and order issues. We have suggested that they opt for some other theme.”
The mandal in its letter to the police station dated August 11 stated: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the festival could not be publicly celebrated. On completing 56 years, the mandal has decided to celebrate Ganesh Utsav with much fanfare and also stage a live tableau of the assassination of Bijapur Sultanate general Afzal Khan. You are kindly requested to grant us permission for the same.”
Executive president of Sangam Mitra Mandal Sanjay Kale said, “We have been preparing for the same for a month. We will seek police permission again.”
Mandal president Kishore Shinde did not respond to calls and messages.
-
Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines
The municipal corporation on Monday snapped water and sewerage connections of seven polluting dairy units in Bhagat Singh colony and Gajja Jain colony, Zone- B, for discharging untreated waste in the sewer lines. MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month.
-
Dahi Handi festival: Mumbai youth succumbs to injuries at Nanavati hospital
A man died succumbed to Sandesh Dalvi, 24 years' injuries that he sustained during the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai on Thursday. 24 years, Sandesh Dalvi, passed away late on Monday night at Nanavati Hospital. He had been admitted in Cooper Hospital on August 19 and shifted Nanavati Hospital on Sunday.
-
Baklavi restaurant brawl: Victims allege police inaction, stage protest outside Ludhiana CP’s office
Alleging police inaction, complainant in the high-profile case of Baklavi restaurant brawl, Anirudh Garg, along with his supporters, staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Monday evening. He added that the court had also rejected the bail application of the accused SS Bindra, town planner, municipal corporation, Bathinda. Police would arrest the accused soon, he added.
-
Teachers in Ludhiana protest against non-implementation of 7th UGC pay scale
Teachers of the local unit of Government College Teachers' Association on Monday staged a dharna at SCD Government College, from 11 am to 1 pm, against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the seventh pay commission and de-linking from UGC. Teachers suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise.
-
ED questions car designer Dilip Chhabria
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned automobile designer and DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria in connection with the money laundering case registered against hChhabriaearlier this year. In July, the ED booked Chhabria under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on a cheating case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2020.
