Gang of three rob food delivery executive in Pune

The Kondhawa police are on the lookout for three persons, who waylaid a food delivery executive and robbed his valuables. The incident took place on Friday night.

The victim, Umar Ansari (25), works as a food delivery executive for an online food aggregator company. At around 10 pm he was on his way to deliver food when the accused riding on a motorcycle, waved at him to stop.

As soon as Ansari stopped his motorcycle, the accused pounced on him and snatched the bag, took ₹4,000 cash from his pocket, snatched his food parcel, and sped away. According to Ansari, the trio assaulted and beat him up with a sharp weapon. The accused snatched all valuables and threatened him.

Ansari managed to reach the police station and file a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to identify the accused.

Samadhan Machale, sub-inspector at Kondhawa police station, said, “The delivery boy was on his way to deliver a food parcel at that time gang of three persons waylaid him and stole total valuables of ₹4,000. We have registered a case and further investigation is going on.’’

Machale further said, as of now we are collecting CCTV footage in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused. No arrest has been made in this case.

Kondhawa police have registered a case under sections of 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).