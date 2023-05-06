Home / Cities / Pune News / Miscreants terrorise residents with weapons, four held

Miscreants terrorise residents with weapons, four held

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 06, 2023 11:00 PM IST

Following an alert of miscreants terrorising people in the vicinity, the police reached the spot and found them flashing weapons

Pune:

According to Bharati Vidyapeeth police officials, two of the accused are history sheeters, and the rest are pursuing engineering studies. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Sinhgad College premises witnessed an incident at around 2 am on Friday, when six persons arrived at the institute’s parking lot on three motorcycles, carrying sickles, choppers, and other weapons.

Police, however, succeeded in nabbing the gang members.

Following an alert of miscreants terrorising people in the vicinity, the police reached the spot and found them flashing weapons. On seeing the cops, the accused dropped weapons and fled. The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Chavda, Mohan Rathod, Sangram Shirsath, Arjun Shinde and Aditya Chandrakant Admane.

According to Bharati Vidyapeeth police officials, Chavda and Rathod are history sheeters, and the rest are pursuing engineering studies.

Constable Avinash Reve has lodged a complaint and a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143,147,148,149 and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Sub-inspector Nitin Shinde is investigating the case.

