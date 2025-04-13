Gangster attacked at wrestling event in Pune

Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal was attacked at a wrestling event in Andarud village in Bhoom taluka in Dharashiv district on Saturday. The incident took place at the annual fair dedicated to the village deity, according to the police. Ghaywal has been implicated in multiple serious offenses, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and kidnapping. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

It is reported that the wrestling competition was organised by Ghaywal who was attacked when he entered the arena to meet the participants.

According to preliminary information, the attacker believed to be a wrestler slapped and kicked Ghaywal. Soon, his supporters began assaulting the attacker who later fled.

Police officials said that no complaint was filed by either side.

“The incident took place over personal rivalry,” said a Bhoom police station officer.

Ghaywal has been implicated in multiple serious offenses, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and kidnapping. Authorities have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him, and he has faced detention under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.