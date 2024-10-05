GIPE to host its 30th convocation ceremony 

Despite the controversy surrounding the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), the university will hold its convocation ceremony for graduating students on Saturday, October 5 on its campus. While a total of 113 students will be getting their bachelor’s degree, 294 students will be completing their master’s degree, and 9 students will be taking the PhD degree from the institute. (HT PHOTO)

According to the GIPE administration, the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics will hold its third convocation on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Sanjay Kirloskar, chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited, and president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture, will be the chief guest at this event.

In attendance will be Dr Suresh Gosavi, Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University, as the guest of honour.

Dr Ajit Ranade, Vice-Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute, will preside over the proceedings. The ceremony will take place at the Kale Auditorium, located within the Library Building, and degrees will be awarded to over 400 students. The trustees of the Servants of India Society (SIS) will also be present to honour the gathering.

“We are all set for the convocation ceremony program to be held on October 5, all the students are excited for the program and many of them have called their parents as well. There is no such impact on students or any of the GIPE administration about the current happenings going on around the institution,” said Col Kapil Jodi, registrar of GIPE.