Girls’ hostel manager thrashed by delivery boy, 6 aides

Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:04 AM IST

As per the complaint filed by the victim Ganesh Sable, on Thursday at 9.50 pm, a delivery boy came to the hostel and we told him that he is not permitted to enter but he did not listen

According to police officials, an hour later, the delivery boy bought six aides and thrashed sable with wooden sticks and threatened him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByHT Correspondent

A 27-year-old manager at a PG girls’ hostel was thrashed by a deliver boy and his six associates for not allowing him to enter the hostel based in Wadgaonsheri on Thursday, said police officials.

As per the complaint filed by the victim Ganesh Sable, on Thursday at 9.50 pm, a delivery boy came to the hostel and we told him that he is not permitted to enter but he did not listen.

According to police officials, an hour later, the delivery boy bought six aides and thrashed sable with wooden sticks and threatened him.

A case under sections 324,323,337,143,144,147,148,149 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Yerawada police station and investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far, said police officials.

