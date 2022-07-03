Goat sellers in Pune expecting to make good profit this Bakri Eid
PUNE With Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha) falling on July 10, goats have started selling for anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹3 lakh. A boom is expected after the gap of two years due to Covid-19 and a large number of goats have arrived in Pune and within PCMC limits.
For the last two years, celebrations were limited to families while this year, social meetings and food feasts will be allowed and goat sellers are expecting to make good profits as a result. In Pune, goat sales have picked up in Bhavani peth, Laxmi market, Nana peth and Kondhwa.
The big markets are in Bhosari, Chakan and Pimpri. “No goats are available below ₹20,000 which includes even small goats. This year, the rates are also higher and people are ready to pay more as compared to the last two years. Those who have money are ready to spend up to ₹1 lakh per goat,” said Kadar Badashaha Shaikh, an auto-rickshaw driver who visited Bhavani peth in search of a goat but returned empty-handed owing to the high prices.
With prices doubling in Pune city, many people are preferring to go to Chakan where there is a big market for goats. “Various breeds of goats are available and many people are bringing goats into the city from Chakan and selling at higher rates. This year, more people are buying goats as compared to the last two years. Customers have pre-booked goats and deliveries will be made by July 7,” said Dilshad Sayyed, from Pimpri market.
Goat farmers expecting good financial rewards
Along with sellers, goat farmers from places such as Solapur, Nashik, and Kolhapur, too, have put up stalls to sell goats. “For a whole year, the goats have been taken care of in our farms and in places like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, we get good rates,” said Abdul Shaikh, a goat seller from Solapur who has put up his stall in Bhavani peth.
Jaweed Mujawar, a media professional, said, “During the lockdown, many goat farmers did not come to sell goats for fear of Covid. This year at most places in Pune, we can find goat farmers putting up stalls. As we approach July 10 (Eid), the rates will reduce because these farmers want to finish their stock.”
