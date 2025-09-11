‘Godman’ loots woman of cash, gold jewellery

A “godman” allegedly looted a 26-year-old woman from Balajinagar area, who visited him seeking help for pregnancy-related issues, of cash and gold jewellery worth ₹3.15 lakh after performing a puja. Sahakarnagar Police Station on Tuesday filed a case against Girish Survase from Alandi Road in Bhosari and one other accused after she lodged a complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between July 28 and September 9. Sahakarnagar Police Station on Tuesday filed a case against Girish Survase from Alandi Road in Bhosari and one other accused after she lodged a complaint.

According to the police, the complainant had approached the accused for rituals meant to resolve her personal health problems. The accused suggested her to perform an “Aghori” puja and allegedly gave her a prasad after the ritual before robbing her of valuables and cash.

Vishal Pawar, assistant inspector, Sahakarnagar Police Station, said, “The accused looted cash and valuables worth ₹3.15 lakh.”

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4),316(2),3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(2)(3) of the the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act and efforts are on to trace the accused.