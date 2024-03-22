Going against Cong claim, Uddhav announces Chandrahar as Sena candidate from Sangli

Pune: Even as bickering among the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress over Sangli seat continues during the ongoing seat-sharing talks, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced Chandrahar Patil’s candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha seat from this western Maharashtra constituency. Going against Cong claim, Uddhav Thackeray (left) announced Chandrahar Patil’s candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha seat from Sangli (HT)

A prominent wrestler and two-time Maharashtra Kesari, Patil had recently joined Sena when Thackeray had hinted about his nomination by the party from Sangli. However, the Congress too staked its claim over the seat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At the public rally in Miraj that was boycotted by the Congress, Thackeray said, “Today I announce the nomination of Chandrahar Patil, who will go to Delhi with ‘flaming torch’. I have given you this brave man. Now it is your responsibility to ensure his win in polls.”

Vikram Sawant, president, Sangli District Congress, said, “Our party’s stand is clear that the seat has been with the Congress and we have been winning it since 1952, except in 2014. The way Sena has announced its candidate without consulting us, we did not Thackeray’s rally.”

If Sena (UBT) fights from Sangli, the party’s share in western Maharashtra is likely to reduce as it had two Members of Parliaments (MPs) in 2019 from the region. In the seat-sharing talks among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, the Congress has been firm on contesting Sangli and Kolhapur seats while Raju Shetti of Shetkari Sanghatana is insisting that the Sena should back his candidature from Hatkanangle.

In the list Congress finalised late on Wednesday, the party has decided to field Vishal Patil from Sangli and Shrimant Shahu Maharaj from Kolhapur. On Thursday morning, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut too indicated that if the party does not get to fight from Sangli, the organisation will be left with no MPs from the region.

“We have already given the Kolhapur seat to the Congress while in Hatkanangle, talks are on with Raju Shetti. The party workers insist that if Kolhapur is given to the Congress, we should at least have Sangli with us,” said Raut on Thursday. By evening post the public meeting of Thackeray, Raut said, “There is no question that anyone other than Chandrahar Patil will fight Lok Sabha polls from Sangli.”

In 2019, Sena contested from Kolhapur and Hatkanangle and won both seats. During 2022 rebellion, both the MPs switched over to Eknath Shinde.

The Congress leaders have been insistent on retaining Sangli, which has been the party’s bastion.

“We are discussing Sangli seat with our MVA partners and a final decision will be taken in a day or two,” said Congress state unit chief Nana Patole.

Earlier in the day, Uddhav arrived at Kolhapur and visited Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a 12th-generation descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who will be contesting here as a Congress candidate.

“I will be coming here not just during campaigning but also to attend victory meeting,” said Thackeray after meeting Shahu Maharaj at the latter’s New Palace.

Later, Thackeray went to Sangli and visited the memorial of veteran Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil.

In western Maharashtra’s five districts, Congress is likely to fight from Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Pune while the NCP (SCP) plans to contest from Baramati, Shirur, Madha, Satara. Hatkanangle seat is being sought by Shetti, who wants the Sena to lend its support while Maval, which is part of Pune and Raigad districts, is being fought by the Sena.