Home / Cities / Pune News / Goon attacks roadside vendor in Pune with koyta over protection money

Goon attacks roadside vendor in Pune with koyta over protection money

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2023 09:32 PM IST

An accused attacked a 33-year-old roadside vendor and damaged his shop with kotya in Pimpri-Chinchwad after the latter refused to pay “hafta” (protection money) of ₹500

An accused attacked a 33-year-old roadside vendor and damaged his shop with kotya in Pimpri-Chinchwad after the latter refused to pay “hafta” (protection money) of 500.

The police have filed a case under Sections 384, 323, 427, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have filed a case under Sections 384, 323, 427, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the complainant Sachin Vilas Kadam of Morewasti in Chikhali runs a snacks stall at Spine Road in Moshi.

On Tuesday, the accused Sunil alias Anna Pisal from Moshi approached Kadam around 10:30 pm when he was closing his shop and allegedly demanded protection money.

A police official said that when Kadam refused to pay the money, the accused abused and vandalised his shop and threatened customers with kotya.

The MIDC Bhosari police have registered a complaint and no arrest has been made, said police.

The police have filed a case under Sections 384, 323, 427, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out