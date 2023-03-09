Goon attacks roadside vendor in Pune with koyta over protection money

An accused attacked a 33-year-old roadside vendor and damaged his shop with kotya in Pimpri-Chinchwad after the latter refused to pay “hafta” (protection money) of ₹500. The police have filed a case under Sections 384, 323, 427, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the complainant Sachin Vilas Kadam of Morewasti in Chikhali runs a snacks stall at Spine Road in Moshi.

On Tuesday, the accused Sunil alias Anna Pisal from Moshi approached Kadam around 10:30 pm when he was closing his shop and allegedly demanded protection money.

A police official said that when Kadam refused to pay the money, the accused abused and vandalised his shop and threatened customers with kotya.

The MIDC Bhosari police have registered a complaint and no arrest has been made, said police.

The police have filed a case under Sections 384, 323, 427, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.