Saturday, May 31, 2025
Govt to review weapon permissions in Pune district: Fadnavis 

ByHT Correspondent
May 31, 2025 06:56 AM IST

He confirmed that police are investigating claims that police officer Jalandhar Supekar helped the Hagwane family secure the license

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the State will review all arms licenses issued in the Pune district over the past two years, following the Vaishnavi Hagwane case, where a license was allegedly obtained using forged documents. 

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the State will review all arms licenses issued in the Pune district over the past two years. (HT)
Around 600 licenses were issued during this period.  

“We will do a detailed inquiry of weapon licences issued in the last two years. If irregularities are found, strict action will be taken,” Fadnavis told reporters. 

He confirmed that police are investigating claims that police officer Jalandhar Supekar helped the Hagwane family secure the license.  

Regarding the investigation in the case, Fadnavis said, “The police are conducting a proper investigation. We will ensure justice is delivered. Anyone found interfering in the inquiry will face strict action.” 

Saturday, May 31, 2025
