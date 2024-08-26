Growing sandalwood thefts a cause for concern in Pune

A spate of sandalwood tree thefts has led to a disturbing depletion of the city’s green cover, with the number of these trees significantly reduced in number over the past five years. HT Image

In 2019, a tree census conducted by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 40,324 sandalwood trees. However, this number has now dropped to 37,954, reflecting the severe impact of ongoing thefts.

Statistics from the Pune police indicate that in 2020-21 and 2021-22, at least 57 sandalwood trees were cut down and carted away by gangs.

Some of the areas prone to sandalwood theft include Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, Raj Bhavan, National Chemical Laboratory, National Institute of Bank Management, India Meteorological Department, divisional commissioner’s office, Yerwada Open Jail and open defence lands. However, in the recent past, even private premises have witnessed growing sandalwood theft cases.

“Currently, we have 37,954 registered sandalwood trees, down from the 2019 census. I assist citizens who seek guidance on how to protect these trees, as robbers often monitor the locations and strike at night,” said Ashok Ghorpade, head of the PMC tree department.

“There is a specific modus operandi for these thefts. The robbers use electric tree cutters that are so advanced, they make almost no noise. Often, they carry sharp weapons to threaten the property owners,” added Ghorpade.

These trees are spread across private properties, government premises, and educational institutions. However, there are no standard operating procedures, guidelines, or security measures from the police or other government agencies to safeguard these valuable trees, which are sold for lakhs of rupees in southern states.

Shantanu Godre, a tree activist from Hadapsar said, “We are continuously fighting to save trees, especially sandalwood, which needs protection from robbers. These trees are sold at high prices in southern states, often fetching over ₹50,000 depending on their quality and age. Tragically, some people have lost their lives defending these trees from armed robbers.”

Sandalwood thefts are increasing because both red and white varieties are highly prized for their use in incense, perfumes, soaps, and medicinal products in oil and powder form, making them valuable in both Indian and international markets.

According to the police, most of these thefts take place in the early hours of the morning or middle of the night at isolated places. Thieves Mark an ‘X’ on the tree to be axed and then carry out the act using an axe, electric cutters, or manual hacksaw blade.

Past incidents

According to the FIR lodged at Swargate police station, five unidentified individuals entered the Sushildatta Bungalow in Adarsh Nagar, Market Yard, on August 23 and cut down the sandalwood tree.

On August 10, a 70-year-old sandalwood tree was brazenly stolen from a bungalow on Prabhat Road. The thieves, armed with sharp weapons, threatened the family and swiftly cut down the tree before making their escape.

Meanwhile, in July 2024, five sandalwood trees were stolen from SPPU premises. Similarly, in July 2022, 13 trees were stolen from the High Explosives Factory in Khadki.