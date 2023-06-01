Complete civic work at auditoriums by August: Pune district guardian minister to PMC

After receiving complaints about civic apathy at various municipal auditoriums in the city, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil instructed the administration to fix the problem by August. Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had called a meeting of PMC officials on Thursday to discuss the issue. (HT FILE PHOTO)

There are 14 auditoriums in the city which are maintained by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Balagandharv Rang Mandir on JM Road, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch at Swargate, Annabhau Sathea Auditorium at Bibwewadi and Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha at Kothrud are prominent auditoriums in the city and preferred by several artistes.

Balagandharv Rang Mandir is facing severe water shortage and issues related to its maintenance and upkeep. For the last five years, actors have been raising several issues through social media. While other auditoriums also face issues related to maintenance and upkeep.

Patil had called a meeting of PMC officials on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Patil said, “I instructed the administration to talk to people and actors and list the problems by the end of June and estimate the work and float tender in by July. The work should be complete by August end.”

A senior PMC official requesting anonymity said, “Balagandharv Rang Mandir is old and we spend lakhs of rupees every year to repair it. We have given a proposal to redevelop it but nothing has happened yet.”