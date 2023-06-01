Home / Cities / Pune News / Complete civic work at auditoriums by August: Pune district guardian minister to PMC

Complete civic work at auditoriums by August: Pune district guardian minister to PMC

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 01, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has instructed the administration to address complaints of civic apathy at 14 municipal auditoriums in the city by August. The Balagandharv Rang Mandir is facing severe water shortages and issues related to maintenance and upkeep. Officials have been instructed to talk to actors and list problems by the end of June, with work to be completed by the end of August.

After receiving complaints about civic apathy at various municipal auditoriums in the city, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil instructed the administration to fix the problem by August.

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had called a meeting of PMC officials on Thursday to discuss the issue. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had called a meeting of PMC officials on Thursday to discuss the issue. (HT FILE PHOTO)

There are 14 auditoriums in the city which are maintained by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Balagandharv Rang Mandir on JM Road, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch at Swargate, Annabhau Sathea Auditorium at Bibwewadi and Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha at Kothrud are prominent auditoriums in the city and preferred by several artistes.

Balagandharv Rang Mandir is facing severe water shortage and issues related to its maintenance and upkeep. For the last five years, actors have been raising several issues through social media. While other auditoriums also face issues related to maintenance and upkeep.

Patil had called a meeting of PMC officials on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Patil said, “I instructed the administration to talk to people and actors and list the problems by the end of June and estimate the work and float tender in by July. The work should be complete by August end.”

A senior PMC official requesting anonymity said, “Balagandharv Rang Mandir is old and we spend lakhs of rupees every year to repair it. We have given a proposal to redevelop it but nothing has happened yet.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandrakant patil maintenance
chandrakant patil maintenance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out