Gudi Padwa: Record gold rates did not dampen festive spirit of buyers

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 10, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The city witnessed a rush of buyers at jewellery shops on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa on Monday

The city witnessed a rush of buyers at jewellery shops on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa on Monday even as price of the precious metal was 72,000- 74,000 for 1 tola (10gm) in Pune.

“We have a tradition to buy gold on Gudi Padwa. Hence, bought 2 grams of the yellow metal from one of our regular jewellers on Laxmi Road,” said Shailesh Kshirsagar.

Another citizen Neha Kale said, “As per our plan made some months back, we bought four gold bangles of 400 grams as Gudi Padwa also marks the beginning of the new year and the harvest season in Maharashtra.”

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, said, “The response was overwhelming today. There’s a good demand for gold, silver and diamond jewellery. Prices were not a deterrent and the mood was bullish.”

