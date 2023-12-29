Gujarat government donates 5 crore for Shivsrushti theme park project

The Gujarat government has donated ₹5 crore to Shivsrushti, the mega historical theme park based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj conceptualised by late Padma Vibhushan Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare and developed by the Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan at Narhe-Ambegaon. Donation of ₹ 5 Crore was made by the Gujarat Government to Shivsrushti, at Ambegaon. While accepting the donation, in the photo (from Left) Vineet Kuber, Sandeep Jadhav, Bhupendra Patel and Mulu Bera. (HT PHOTO)

The donation will be utilised to develop the second phase of the upcoming project, including the Goddess Bhavani Temple at Pratapgad, Rangmandal, Gangasagar, etc, the trustees said.

Vineet Kuber, Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan trustee, accepted the cheque from Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at the latter’s residence in the presence of invitees on Thursday.

Kuber said, “The Gujarat chief minister had already expressed his wish to extend support to the historical theme park. During the meeting, we invited the CM on behalf of the foundation to visit Shivsrushti.”

“The project will also have a hall that would provide information about the concept of ‘Swarajya’ in the last 350 years, including the restoration of temples,” Kuber said.