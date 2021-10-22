Gunfight at Uralikanchan leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

PUNE Two men were shot dead and a third was injured after a gunfight between rival criminal gangs broke out near the Sonai hotel at Uralikanchan, some 30km from Pune on the Solapur highway on Friday afternoon.

One of the deceased has been identified as Santosh Jagtap, a resident of Rahu, while the other man killed has been identified as Swagat Bapu Khaire (24).

Police believe an inter-gang rivalry over control of the illegal sand mining trade in the area is the prime reason behind the daylight killings.

DCP Namrata Patil and senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi reached the spot immediately after the incident.

DCP Patil said, “Two persons have been shot dead. Jagtap was killed by Khaire while his bouncer (security guard), fired at Khaire which led to his death. We have lodged a case and no arrests have been made so far. It is a case of gang rivalry and all angles are being probed.”

Police have recovered three empty cartridges from the spot.