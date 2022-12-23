Hadapsar police arrest three more members of Koyta gang

Hadapsar police, on Friday, arrested three more members of Koyta gang in connection with threats, intimidation and spreading terror in Manjari area.

The three accused arrested, currently in police custody have been identified as Sameer Liyakat Pathan (26), Shoaib Liyakat Pathan (22) and Ganesh alias Dada Vitthal Havaldar (22). The trio has a seven-year criminal record against them, police said.

Recently, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar raised the issue in the state assembly and demanded the strictest possible action against the gang members. Following Pawar’s statement in the assembly, the Hadapsar police had been on tenterhooks and formed special teams to identify and nab the accused.

Earlier, the police had arrested ten accused connected with the gang after residents took out a morcha complaining about intimidation, assault and threats issued by the gangsters.

According to the preliminary investigation undertaken by the Hadapsar police, the accused had collected a mob of criminals and indulged in threatening residents in the area which included brandishing weapons and spreading fear amongst the residents of Manjari.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 324,504,506,143,145, 147,149 including Sections 3 and 7 of criminal law amendment and section 4(25) of the Arms Act including 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Earlier seven accused were arrested by the police in connection with the criminal violence case.

Police inspector Arvind Gokule said that the accused had fled to places like Baramati, Bhor, Kolhapur, Sangli and other parts of the state after FIRs were lodged against them.

Even newly appointed Pune police commissioner Ritesh Kumaar has taken serious note of the gang and ordered the police to take swift and stringent action against the accused.